NEW DELHI: Students are up in arms over the CBSE’s decision to hold a re-test for the Class XII Economics paper. Late on Friday night, Secretary Education Anil Swarup announced April 25 as the date for Class XII Economics re-examination and said the Class X Mathematics retest, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

Meanwhile, students resented the re-examination and called it unfair that they were being penalised for the negligence of the CBSE and for the misdeeds of a few people. A disheartened Lakshay Gulyani (17), who is a Class XII student of Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Rajouri Garden, said, “I had done well in the Economics paper and was expecting 75 out of 80 marks. It would have been better if they had decided to re-conduct the exam before the 25th.

What will we do for the next 24 days? Revising the whole syllabus would be stressing.” Poonam Meher, a Class X student of RKSV School in Vinod Nagar said, “The ministry hasn’t taken a fair decision.” According to them, if the Class X Mathematics exam, (if at all it is held), will be held in July; it will take another month for the announcement of the result.

“By the time, half of our year will go wasted,” Poonam said. Earlier, scores of students and Youth Congress leaders held protests in different areas of the Capital. While a protest was staged outside the CBSE office in East Delhi, another group of students, along with NSUI leaders, marched towards Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar’s residence, demanding immediate action against the guilty. The chorus among the agitated students was that they do not want a retest.

“Though the dates have been confirmed for Class XII Economics retest, our issues haven’t been addressed yet. The ministry should either reconduct all the exams or not conduct them at all. So, we students will continue with our protest against the Board,” said Naman Geet Parashar, Class XII student of Green Field Public School, Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the All India Parents Association said it would file a petition in the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter.