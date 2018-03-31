CBSE students protest over the alleged paper leak at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | PTI

JHARKHAND: Three people involved in the CBSE paper leak case have been arrested along with nine juveniles, who have been detained, in Jharkhand, police said here on Saturday.

The Jharkhand police said the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was still underway.

“Three people have been arrested under provisions of IPC. Nine who are underage have been detained under Juvenile Act. Probe by our SIT is still underway,” said Chatra Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Warrior.

Six other students were also detained by the police on March 30 for questioning in connection with the case.

The papers of the Economics exam of class XII, held on March 26 and Maths exam of class X, held on March 28 were leaked on social media hours before the examination.