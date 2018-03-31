Students and NSUI activists protesting in Delhi on Friday over the CBSE paper leak (Express Photo | Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI: Reeling under an avalanche of student anger over the Centre’s handling of the exam paper leaks, the Union Human Resources Development Ministry on Friday tried to limit the damage by putting the CBSE Class X Maths retest on hold.

Fresh examination, if any, will happen only in Delhi-NCR and Haryana regions in July, the ministry said. The announcement took the stress out of lakhs of students living elsewhere in the country.

Education Secretary Anil Swaroop attributed the geographical limitation of the WhatsApp leak to “preliminary investigations”. A decision on the Maths retest is likely to be taken within 15 days after further police investigations, he added.

However, CBSE Class XII Economics re-examination will happen across the country on April 25.

“There are no perfect solutions...These decisions have been taken after intense deliberations and keeping the interest and inconvenience of a large number of students in mind,” said Swaroop.

Two days ago, an embarrassed CBSE had announced a retest for Class XII Economics and Class X Maths across the country without explicitly accepting charges of leak, which had first emerged on March 15, the day of the Class XII Accountancy paper.

On Friday, however, the ministry conceded the leaks had created a massive mess that added to the stress of lakhs of students and their parents.

“We admit that there has been something grossly wrong somewhere; we need to find out where and what. Unless there is a thorough investigation we cannot reach a conclusion,” Swaroop said.

Retest tied to higher education

Since Class XII exams are very important for higher studies, government decided to hold Economics paper retest, said Education Secretary Swaroop

Six students detained

Six students detained in Chatra district of Jharkhand in connection with the leak. Police ask Google to trace the location from where the CBSE chairperson was sent an email on the Class X Maths paper leak

Kerala boy at SC door

Hours before the CBSE put the Maths retest proposal on hold, a Class X student from Kerala, Rohan Mathew, on Friday approached the SC against the re-exam

Protests continue

Students tried to march towards Javadekar’s residence but were stopped