NEW DELHI: “Given the fact that Class XII exams are very important in the context of the future of children and admission in universities, we have fixed a date for Economics paper re-exam,” Swarup said. He said CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal had received a mail at 1.29 am on March 28, which alerted her about the Maths paper leak, with attachments of the leaked paper.

She though checked her mail only at 8.55 am. “By the time it was verified that the information in that mail was indeed true, the paper had already started. Since the exam could not be cancelled midway due to practical reasons, we decided to cancel the paper sometime after it got over,” he said. Neither the secretary, nor Karwal, could, however, fully explain why the decision to also cancel Class XII Economics paper, which was held on March 26, was also taken on March 28 when the leaked paper had been doing the rounds of social media since March 25 evening.

Asked what could have caused the leaks, Swarup said that a three-member departmental enquiry was on to find out how a “system that had been working for so many years did not work this time round.” Swarup also said that much of the reports of purported leaks prior to March 28, had turned out to be hoax. On a query over who was responsible for the lapse, he said the enquiry is being done at two levels.

One, criminal enquiry by the police, and the other, departmental inquiry to find out exactly what had happened. Within a month, he said, the ministry hopes to know where the things “went wrong” and fix responsibility. “Once the final inquiry result comes to us, certainly action will be taken against whoever is responsible. But to prematurely come to a conclusion that so and so is responsible, I do not think that is the right way of going about it,” he added.