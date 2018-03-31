NEW DELHI: Government has extended the dates for an indefinite period for linking Aadhaar and Permanent Account number (PAN) with bank accounts of account holders.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, this has been done in accordance with the Supreme Court Order.

The new date will be announced only after the final judgement of the apex court.

The notification issued on Saturday said, "Whereas the Hon'ble Supreme Court, vide its interim order dated 13th March, 2018 in the case of Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd.) & Anr.V.Union of India, W.P.(Civil) 494/2012 etc. (Aadhaar Cases), has extended the last date for linking Aadhaar with existing bank accounts from 31.03.2018 till the final judgement of the case.

"In pursuance of clause (a) and clause (c) of sub-rule (17) of rule 9 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005, the Central Government hereby extends the date of submission of Aadhaar Number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the clients to the reporting entity till a date to be notified subsequent to pronouncement of final judgement in W.P.(C) 494/2012 etc," said the notification.