VADODARA: The Gujarat government today released 1,800 cusec (cubic foot per second) of water from Kevadiya and Karjan dams into the Narmada river to enable devotees to take a holy dip on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, officials said.

AV Mahale, deputy executive engineer at Karjan dam, told PTI that 1,200 cusec water was released from the dam into the Narmada river only for today on the instructions of the government.

RG Kanungo, superintending engineer of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada project at Kevadiya, said that 600 cusec water was released for the same purpose.

Officials said devotees arrived in large numbers by the banks of the Narmada at places like Chandod, Shinor, Kayavarohan, Garudeshwar, Rajpipla among others in the districts of Vadodara, Narmada, Chhota Udepur and Bharuch.