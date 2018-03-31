Illegal arms unit busted in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
By PTI | Published: 31st March 2018 11:16 AM
Last Updated: 31st March 2018 11:16 AM
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Police today claimed to have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit at Civil Lines area here and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.
A man was arrested in this connection, while two others managed to escape, SP (city) Ombir Singh said.
Seventeen barrels of pistols, a gun and several other weapons were found from the fields nearby the illegal unit last evening, he said.