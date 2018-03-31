NIA to probe into Manipur missing arms case
Published: 31st March 2018
Last Updated: 31st March 2018
IMPHAL: The Manipur government today said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe into the missing arms case reported yesterday, in which 56 pistols disappeared from the police headquarters over a period of four years.
Addressing reporters here, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a letter has been sent to NIA yesterday, after the incident came to light.
"The matter relates to national security and a thorough investigation is required," Singh said.
Singh, who also holds charge of the Home Department, further said that 56 auto 9 mm pistols along with 58 magazines were found missing from the state police headquarters -- Arms Kote of 2nd Manipur Rifles, Imphal, -- between 2014 and 2018.
He also said that two employees of the 2nd MR were arrested yesterday in connection with the case.
In 2016, four persons were arrested and one 9 mm auto pistol along with three magazines were seized from them which could be connected to the missing weapons case from the Arms Kote of 2nd MR, the CM added.