SRINAGAR: A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed and another critically injured in twin militant attacks in volatile south Kashmir in the strife torn state of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A police official said militants fired from point blank range towards an SPO Mohammad Ashraf Mir near Dalipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district at around 4.30 pm.

He said the SPO received multiple bullet injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased SPO, who is survived by wife and three children, hailed from Maspuna village of Pulwama district but was living in Chanapora area of Srinagar from last many years.

Immediately after the shootout, police and army men laid siege around the area to track down the militants responsible for the killing of SPO. However, no arrests were reported during the operation

Earlier, in the day militants fired on another SPO at Khanabad area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The SPO identified as Turag Singh sustained critical bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where from he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

The doctors attending on him have termed his condition as “out of danger”.

The twin attacks today were the third attack on the SPOs in south Kashmir in last three days.

Earlier, on Thursday evening, militants had shot dead an SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Shah inside his home at village Katsoo Wapzanv in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

In the shoot-out, the wife of SPO Fareeda was critically injured. She is undergoing treatment in a Srinagar hospital.

The SPOs play key role in counter militancy operations and are vital component of any anti-militancy operations.