Students and parents gather outside a coaching center in Rajendra Nagar where Delhi Police conducts an investigation for their alleged involvement in CBSE question paper leak in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

LUDHIANA: Jhanvi Behal, a Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) student from Punjab's Ludhiana, on Friday claimed that she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17, informing him about the paper leak, but no action was taken.

"I also wrote a letter to Prime Minister on March 17 about the paper leak but no action was taken. The people who leaked the exam papers should be caught," Jhanvi Behal told ANI.

Jhanvi further said that she, along with some other students and a teacher, had traced the trail of the leak.

"We got in touch with people who were leaking the papers through WhatsApp. We reported this to police but no action was taken,"Jhanvi added.

Meanwhile, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry announced that the re-examination for the Economics paper for Class 12 CBSE students would be held on 25 April and the Class 10 Maths paper, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

The papers of Class 12 Economics, held on March 26, and Class 10 Maths, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination.