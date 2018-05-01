Home Nation

15 killed in three separate incidents in Maharashtra in last 24 hours

Altogether 15 persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours.

Published: 01st May 2018

By UNI

MUMBAI: Altogether 15 persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, at least seven people were crushed by a container on National Highway near Lakhani in Bhandara district of Vidharba on Monday.

In another incident, six persons were killed when a tempo dashed into a faulty Omini car on Mumbai-Pune Express Highway near Panvel in Raigad district while two persons died on the spot due to a collision between a motorcycle and a jeep near Dharnachiwadi near Indapur on Mumbai-Goa National Highway in the same district.

