15 killed in three separate incidents in Maharashtra in last 24 hours

By UNI

MUMBAI: Altogether 15 persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Maharashtra during the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, at least seven people were crushed by a container on National Highway near Lakhani in Bhandara district of Vidharba on Monday.

In another incident, six persons were killed when a tempo dashed into a faulty Omini car on Mumbai-Pune Express Highway near Panvel in Raigad district while two persons died on the spot due to a collision between a motorcycle and a jeep near Dharnachiwadi near Indapur on Mumbai-Goa National Highway in the same district.