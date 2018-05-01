Calcutta High Court will decide Bengal panchayat date

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday made May 14 as ‘tentative date’ of panchayat election and stated that the final dates and phases will be decided by the division bench of the court.

Besides, the single bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar has also ordered the State Election Commission to furnish a report on security arrangements by May 4.

Speaking to the media, BJP petitioner Pratap Banerjee said: “High Court said that SEC has not done any homework after declaring the date of election. As a case is being heard in division bench, he asked SEC to submit a detailed report on security arrangements at the division bench and said that the bench will also decide date of elections and whether more phases are required,” he said.

On the other hand, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that they don’t have any problems with the date of election but demand adequate security arrangements.

“We have no problem with vote on a single day if they could arrange fool-proof security. But Opposition is being continuously attacked. Hence, our struggle will continue,” he said.

However, Trinamool Congress petitioner and MP Kalyan Banerjee found solace saying that the court rejected Opposition claims of illegalities during election process.