Home Nation

Calcutta High Court will decide Bengal panchayat date

The single bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar has also ordered the State Election Commission to furnish a report on security arrangements by May 4.

Published: 01st May 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Calcutta High Court. (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday made May 14 as ‘tentative date’ of panchayat election and stated that the final dates and phases will be decided by the division bench of the court.

Besides, the single bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar has also ordered the State Election Commission to furnish a report on security arrangements by May 4.

Speaking to the media, BJP petitioner Pratap Banerjee said: “High Court said that SEC has not done any homework after declaring the date of election. As a case is being heard in division bench, he asked SEC to submit a detailed report on security arrangements at the division bench and said that the bench will also decide date of elections and whether more phases are required,” he said.

On the other hand, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that they don’t have any problems with the date of election but demand adequate security arrangements.

“We have no problem with vote on a single day if they could arrange fool-proof security. But Opposition is being continuously attacked. Hence, our struggle will continue,” he said.

However, Trinamool Congress petitioner and MP Kalyan Banerjee found solace saying that the court rejected Opposition claims of illegalities during election process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to cardiac ward of Ranchi hospital; five doctors watch his health condition

Indian Army help 16 Manipuri students to clear IIT/JEE exam

Would like truth behind allegations to come out now: Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse after getting clean chit in alleged land scam

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today