Casteist BJP stabbing country in the chest: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP over the labeling of aspirants for the post of police constables in Madhya Pradesh with their caste categories on their chest.

“The BJP government’s casteist approach has stabbed the country in the chest. By writing SC/ST on the chest of MP’s youths, it has attacked the Constitution,” Rahul tweeted in Hindi.

Newly recruited constables with

their caste category written on their

body during medical test at Dhar,

MP | Express

“This is the BJP-RSS mindset. This mindset earlier forced Dalits to hang haandis (small earthen pots) around their neck, tie a broom to their bodies and blocked their entry into temples. We will defeat this mindset.”

The Congress chief had recently launched a nationwide ‘Save the Constitution’ drive to protest atrocities against Dalits in general and the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act in particular in a bid to woo the community that comprises around one-fourth of the electorate.

Party leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, condemned the state government for the reprehensible step and accused the BJP of dividing people on the basis of religion and caste.

The Congress, worried over its traditional vote bank drifting away, has been making concerted efforts to bring them back ahead of the next national election sensing the community’s anger against the saffron party.