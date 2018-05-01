Home Nation

Casteist BJP stabbing country in the chest: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP over the labeling of aspirants for the post of police constables in Madhya Pradesh with their caste categories on their chest.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP over the labeling of aspirants for the post of police constables in Madhya Pradesh with their caste categories on their chest.
“The BJP government’s casteist approach has stabbed the country in the chest. By writing SC/ST on the chest of MP’s youths, it has attacked the Constitution,” Rahul tweeted in Hindi. 

Newly recruited constables with
their caste category written on their
body during medical test at Dhar,
MP | Express 

“This is the BJP-RSS mindset. This mindset earlier forced Dalits to hang haandis (small earthen pots) around their neck, tie a broom to their bodies and blocked their entry into temples. We will defeat this mindset.”

 The Congress chief had recently launched a nationwide ‘Save the Constitution’ drive to protest atrocities against Dalits in general and the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act in particular in a bid to woo the community that comprises around one-fourth of the electorate.

Party leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, condemned the state government for the reprehensible step and accused the BJP of dividing people on the basis of religion and caste.

The Congress, worried over its traditional vote bank drifting away, has been making concerted efforts to bring them back ahead of the next national election sensing the community’s anger against the saffron party. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

J-K: New deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, 7 others take oath 

Sea route for Haj may be revived from 2019

Minorities have set new record in UPSC with selection of 131 candidates: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards