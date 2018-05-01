Home Nation

Congress to give ticket to Vishwajit Kadam for Sangali by-election

As per the Congress sources, the decision was taken to give the ticket to Vishwajit Kadam in a meeting held in Mumbai recently.

Published: 01st May 2018 12:36 PM

For representational purpose (File | PTI)

By UNI

PUNE: Vishwajit Kadam, son of former senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, will contest Palus-Kadegaon assembly constituency by-election which is to be held on May 28.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Patangrao Kadam who expired last month.

The Election Commission has declared to conduct the by-election to four Lok Sabha constituencies and ten assembly constituencies in ten states which will be held on May 28 and results will be declared on May 31.

