Couple beaten up for hugging in Kolkata Metro

A young couple was forced out of a packed Kolkata Metro Railway coach by fellow middle-aged commuters and thrashed at Dum Dum metro station for hugging inside the coach.

Published: 01st May 2018

The young boy and girl being beaten up by agitated middle-aged men in Dum Dum metro station in Kolkata. | EPS

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: In an unprecedented incident of moral policing, a young couple was forced out of a
packed Kolkata Metro Railway coach by fellow middle-aged commuters and thrashed at Dum Dum metro station for hugging inside the coach.

The first hand narrative of an eyewitness along with photographs clicked by him were published in a Bengali daily on Tuesday. It stated that the week-old incident erupted after an old man objected to
the hugging of a young couple inside the metro coach.

"While the couple tried to persuade that they hugged to protect the woman from groping, the aged man refused to listen and argued that they were 'polluting' the atmosphere and suggested that they should
instead visit a bar in Park Street. The boy gave smart answers to the aged man's remarks and smirked when he asked whether he thought he was Salman Khan. The other middle-aged male passengers got irked by the smirk and warned him of 'dire consequences' upon arrival of Dum Dum station," the  narrative read.

"The 5-6 middle-aged men held the couple and dragged them to the stairs and started beating the boy at Dum Dum station. When the girl tried to save him, she was beaten up too by the irate men.
However, finally youth and women intervened and rescued the couple and escorted them out of the station," the narrative added.

However, police said they could not take any action as the couple had not filed a complaint.

Nevertheless, as soon as the report got published, youth took to the social media tocriticise the act of the
middle-aged men with some questioning about people's morality and conscience when they keep mum when a woman is teased, groped or molested in full public glare in public transport throughout West
Bengal.

