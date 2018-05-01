Home Nation

Eminent scholar and Marxist economist Ashok Mitra dead

Scholar, Marxist economist, former finance minister of West Bengal and ex-chief economic adviser to the Government of India, Ashok Mitra passed away Tuesday morning after protracted illness.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Mitra was the Chief Economic Adviser to the government of India from 1970 to 1972 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister. | Youtube/Centre for Marxian Studies

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eminent scholar and Marxist economist Ashok Mitra, who also served as the finance minister of West Bengal and chief economic adviser to the Government of India, passed away this morning after protracted illness.

He was 90 and his wife predeceased him ten years ago.

Born in Bangladesh, Mitra taught at the Lucknow University after completing master in economics from Benares Hindu University.

He got his Ph.D from Netherlands.

He worked for the World Bank, taught at the Delhi School of Economics and IIM Calcutta.

Mitra was finance minister of West Bengal from 1977"87 when Jyoti Basu was the chief minister.

In the mid-1990s he became a member of the Rajya Sabha and was chairman of the Parliament's Standing Committee on Industry and Commerce.

He was the Chief Economic Adviser to the government of India from 1970 to 1972 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister.

Mitra was also associated with the prestigious Economic and Political Weekly (EPW) journal in its formative years.

Besides writing several books, he penned several columns in newspapers and was known for his scathing analysis of contemporary economics and socio-political issue.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of Mitra.

She tweeted, "Saddened at the passing away of noted economist, former Finance Minister of Bengal and former Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Ashok Mitra. He had a long career with the World Bank, IIM Calcutta and as Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. Condolences to his family & well wishers".

CPI(M) leader and former Left Front minister Surjya Kanta Mishra in his condolence message said Mitra was a great Leftist thinker and his death was an irreparable loss.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Mitra
More from this section

NCERT issues guidelines to schools, parents on cyber security, safety

Congress has initiated culture of 'ease of doing murder', says PM Modi 

Par panel finalises report on Wage Code Bill, says Gangwar

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
Shane Watson and M S Dhoni scored scintillating half-centuries to set up a 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils here tonight, taking the two-time IPL champions closer to a play-off berth. | PTI
IN PICTURES | IPL 2018: Shane Watson, MS Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao