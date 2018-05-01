Ghaziabad Madrassa rape case: Test report says accused not a juvenile

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The bone ossification test report of an accused held in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrassa in Ghaziabad has indicated that he is a major, police said today.

The report was submitted to juvenile justice board today and the matter has been listed for hearing tomorrow, said a senior police officer.

A bone ossification test was carried on the accused since his family had failed to submit documents that could help the police to ascertain if he was below 18 years of age, he said.

"The test report indicates that he is a major," the officer said.

Earlier this week, the police had also arrested Ghulam Shahid, the madrassa cleric, for allegedly being aware of the presence of the girl on the premises.

The police were informed on April 21 by the girl's father that she had gone missing from Ghazipur in east Delhi after she went to the market.

Subsequently, the girl was rescued from the madrassa on April 22 by a Delhi Police team and the "juvenile" apprehended, the police said.

The victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate on April 23.

She had said the accused had taken her to the madrassa to meet his friends.