Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to cardiac ward of Ranchi hospital; five doctors watch his health condition

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Tuesday admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi soon after his arrival by train from New Delhi and placed under the care of a team of five doctors.

The 69-year-old former Bihar Chief Minister, who was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday after treatment for 33 days, was lodged in a special room in the cardiac ward of RIMS.

He suffers from a host of health complications including diabetes, heart problems, kidney infection, high blood pressure and hypertension. He had undergone an open heart surgery in August 2014.

A panel of five doctors started monitoring his health condition on the basis of the reports issued by AIIMS, said sources.

The panel is likely to submit a report in the next two days, depending on which the Jharkhand government would decide whether to keep him in the hospital or send him back to Birsa Munda Central Jail near Ranchi. Yadav has been sentenced to a total of 27 years and a half after conviction in four cases of the fodder scam.

“A team of five doctors – Umesh Prasad of the medicine department, RG Baxla of the surgery department, Prakash Kumar of the cardiology department, Bindu Bhusan Sinha of the eye department and Ashraf Jamal from the urology department – are keeping a close watch on Yadav’s health condition,” said RIMS director Dr RK Srivastava.

Yadav’s discharge from AIIMS against his wishes continued to roil Bihar politics for the second day. RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari said the way Yadav was “discharged from AIIMS all of a sudden” reeked of political pressure.

“Despite his (Yadav’s) health condition remaining alarmingly critical, he was shifted from the top hospital to a Ranchi hospital which had referred him there. The discharge from AIIMS happened within four hours of Congress president Rahul Gandhi meeting him,” said Tiwari.

RJD MP Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav said the AIIMS administration seemed to be acting under the pressure of central agencies like CBI. “It seems there is a conspiracy to murder him. Why else would they discharge him when he is not fit yet,” he said.

“He (Lalu) is suffering from a political disease, not from any physical ailment. There is no treatment for this disease at AIIMS,” said senior BJP leader and former Union health minister CP Thakur, himself a physician.

The statement prompted RJD leaders to accuse Bihar’s ruling JD(U) and BJP leaders of belittling the issue of Lalu’s health for political reasons.