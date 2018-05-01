Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti assigns portfolios to newly inducted ministers

A government order issued in Jammu on Monday said that Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has been assigned the charge of Industries, Commerce and Transport.

Published: 01st May 2018 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has assigned portfolios to newly inducted ministers in the state government.

A government order issued in Jammu on Monday said that Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has been assigned the charge of Industries, Commerce and Transport.

PDP's Pulwama MLA Mohammad Khalil Band has been given Agriculture Production, while BJP's state unit chief Sat Paul Sharma and PDP MLA from Sonwar Mohammad Ashraf Mir were assigned Housing and Urban Development Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs respectively.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, who was a minister of state for transport, has been assigned the portfolio of Power Development.

BJP's Kathua MLA Rajiv Jasrotia was given Forest Ecology and Environment while Sambha MLA Devender K.Manyal has been given Health and Medical Education.

All these ministers administered the oath yesterday after a major cabinet in Mufti-led PDP-BJP government. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister
More from this section

122 deaths, 956 injured in Nagaland road accidents in two years

Kashmir shuts today against Pulwama civilian killing

Jilted lover kills teenage girl in Nagpur

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Watch: Heavy rains and strong winds damage houses, shops in Tripura
Gallery
Shane Watson and M S Dhoni scored scintillating half-centuries to set up a 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils here tonight, taking the two-time IPL champions closer to a play-off berth. | PTI
IN PICTURES | IPL 2018: Shane Watson, MS Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao