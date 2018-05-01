Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti assigns portfolios to newly inducted ministers

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has assigned portfolios to newly inducted ministers in the state government.

A government order issued in Jammu on Monday said that Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has been assigned the charge of Industries, Commerce and Transport.

PDP's Pulwama MLA Mohammad Khalil Band has been given Agriculture Production, while BJP's state unit chief Sat Paul Sharma and PDP MLA from Sonwar Mohammad Ashraf Mir were assigned Housing and Urban Development Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs respectively.

Sunil Kumar Sharma, who was a minister of state for transport, has been assigned the portfolio of Power Development.

BJP's Kathua MLA Rajiv Jasrotia was given Forest Ecology and Environment while Sambha MLA Devender K.Manyal has been given Health and Medical Education.

All these ministers administered the oath yesterday after a major cabinet in Mufti-led PDP-BJP government.