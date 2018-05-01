Jilted lover kills teenage girl in Nagpur

Home Nation

NAGPUR: A jilted lover killed a 19-year-old girl at Santa Gajanan Nagar under jurisdiction of Mankapur Police Station on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Mahima Mahadeo Vitole, a resident of Shiv Nagar, Godhni.

According to police, Ashiq Pathan was allegedly after Mahima but the latter was avoiding him.

Around 2200 hrs last night, Ashiq stopped Mahima at Sant Gajanan Nagar.

Following a wordy duel, Ashiq took out a knife and killed her on the spot.

On getting information, cops rushed to the spot and sent Mahima's body to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem.

Police registered an offence under Section 302 of the IPC against Ashiq.

Police took Ashiq Pathan into custody a few hours after the murder.

Further investigation was underway, police added.

