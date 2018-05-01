Kamal Nath arrives in Bhopal to take charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress

Home Nation

Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President PCC Kamal Nath and Chairman of Madhya Pradesh election campaign committee Jyotiraditya Scindia during a roadshow in Bhopal on Tuesday, 01 May 2018. | PTI

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress' newly elected chief Kamal Nath today arrived here to formally take charge of the party in the state where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

The nine-time MP from Chhindwara, who is on his maiden visit to the state capital after being made the MP Congress president, was given a rousing welcome on his arrival at the airport here.

The former Union minister travelled in a huge procession to the party office Indira Bhawan, located about 15 kms from the airport.

Braving the scorching heat of over 41 degree Celsius, the Congressmen welcomed Nath by beating drums and dancing on the roadsides, causing traffic snarls at some places.

The state Congress' new election campaign committee chairman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and senior party leader Digvijay Singh accompanied Nath in his vehicle.

Nath was last week appointed the MP Congress president to revive the party's fortune in the BJP-ruled state ahead of the Assembly polls.

