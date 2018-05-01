Home Nation

Kashmir shuts today against Pulwama civilian killing

All the shops and business establishments on Tuesday have been closed in Kashmir Valley, on a call by the separatists to protest against the killing of a civilian in Pulwama district.

Published: 01st May 2018 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The house where the militants were holed up in Pulwama on Monday;

By ANI

SRINAGAR: All the shops and business establishments on Tuesday have been closed in Kashmir Valley, on a call by the separatists to protest against the killing of a civilian in Pulwama district.

The complete shutdown was called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed in parts of Srinagar and in south Kashmir, while train services have been suspended there.

More security forces have been deployed in south Kashmir and the downtown area of Srinagar to foil any attempts of a protest and maintain law and order.

On Monday, two terrorists were gunned down during an encounter with the security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Drabgam in Pulwama district. A civilian was also killed in the encounter.

The two terrorists were identified as Sameer Tiger and Aaqib Khan.

The encounter broke out at 10 am after a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by troops of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182 Battalion and 183 Battalion, along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG), Pulwama.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir shut Joint Resistance Leadership Pulwama civilian killing
More from this section

122 deaths, 956 injured in Nagaland road accidents in two years

Jilted lover kills teenage girl in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Over one lakh urban people participate at 'Jalmitra' by Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Watch: Heavy rains and strong winds damage houses, shops in Tripura
Gallery
Shane Watson and M S Dhoni scored scintillating half-centuries to set up a 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils here tonight, taking the two-time IPL champions closer to a play-off berth. | PTI
IN PICTURES | IPL 2018: Shane Watson, MS Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao