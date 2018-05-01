Kashmir University postpones all exams scheduled today in J-K

By UNI

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir University (KU) has postponed all examinations scheduled for today in the Kashmir valley, where separatists have called for a general strike against the death of a youth in security force action on demonstrators, who took to the streets near an encounter site at Pulwama where two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants were killed.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of KU said the examinations have been postponed as a precautionary measure.

He said fresh date for these examinations would be announced later.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions remained closed as a precautionary measure due to strike.

Majority of private schools informed parents that there will be no classwork today.

Government institutions also remained closed due to strike and restrictions in some parts of the city.