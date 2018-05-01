Lalu Prasad Yadhav arrives in Ranchi after being discharged from AIIMS

By PTI

RANCHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad was today brought to the state capital from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi as his condition improved significantly.

"He will now be taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences," said a police officer at the Ranchi railway station where Prasad alighted from the Rajdhani Express.

The RJD president, who has been serving a jail term in connection with a fodder scam, had boarded the train from Delhi yesterday.

He was admitted to AIIMS on March 29 for specialised treatment.

In an official statement yesterday, AIIMS had said, "Lalu Prasad was referred from the Ranchi Medical College to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition.

He has improved significantly and as per advise of the medical board constituted for his treatment, he is being referred back to the Ranchi Medical College".

Prasad, however, alleged a "political conspiracy" behind his discharge.

The former Bihar chief minister also urged the AIIMS director to continue his treatment at the institute till his recovery, and said the institute would be held responsible if something untoward happened to him.

Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 -- the latest being the Dumka treasury case, in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.