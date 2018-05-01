Home Nation

National People's Party​ wins Williamnagar Assembly seat in Meghalaya

National People's Party candidate .Marcuise Marak was today elected MLA from the Williamnagar Assembly seat in Meghalaya

Published: 01st May 2018 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SHILLONG: National People's Party candidate Marcuise Marak was today elected MLA from the Williamnagar Assembly seat in Meghalaya, increasing the party's strength to 20 in the House.

The 60-member Meghalaya Assembly has an effective strength of 59.

Marcuise polled 9,558 votes and defeated his nearest rival and Independent candidate Sengbsth R Marak by a margin of 4,860 votes, the state's Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkogor told PTI.

Polling for the seat was postponed following the death of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED attack on February 18, days before the February-27 Assembly election in the state.

With the announcement of today's poll results, the ruling NPP has equalled its strength with that of the Opposition Congress.

The Congress and the NPP now have 20 MLAs each, United Democratic Party 6, People's Democratic Front 4, BJP 2, Hills State People's Democratic Part 2, Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement 1, NCP 1 and 3 Independents.

Bye-elections to the Ampati seat, formerly represented by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, is scheduled for May 28.

Marcuise had represented Williamnagar in 2008 but was defeated in the 2013 elections by Congress MLA Deborah C Marak.

Marak, a Cabinet minister in the Mukul Sangma government, finished third, polling only 4,517 votes, followed by Krenila R Marak, wife of Jonathone N Sangma.

In all, nine candidates contested in the April 27 elections in Williamnagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NNP Williamnagar Assembly Meghalaya
More from this section

Supreme Court tells HCs to set up panels for trial in POCSO cases

GST revenue collected for April exceeds Rs one lakh crore

Manesar land scam: Former Haryana​ CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda granted bail

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Watch: Heavy rains and strong winds damage houses, shops in Tripura
Gallery
Shane Watson and M S Dhoni scored scintillating half-centuries to set up a 13-run win over Delhi Daredevils here tonight, taking the two-time IPL champions closer to a play-off berth. | PTI
IN PICTURES | IPL 2018: Shane Watson, MS Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Daredevils
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao