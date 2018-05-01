Home Nation

NCERT issues guidelines to schools, parents on cyber security, safety

The cybersecurity and safety guidelines issued to schools & parents by NCERT include a ban on use of USBs, blocking pop ups and keeping a check on appearance of new and unfamiliar icons on desktop

Published: 01st May 2018 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image. | R Satish Babu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Allowing only authorised people to access computer labs, banning use of USBs, blocking pop ups and keeping a check on appearance of new and unfamiliar icons on desktop are among the cyber security and safety guidelines issued to schools and parents by the NCERT.

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has sent the detailed guidelines to schools defining the role of teachers as well as parents in promoting safe, legal, and ethical use of internet by students.

"The students should be taught to not engage or argue with cyberbullies as it might encourage even worse behaviour.

They should use the built-in filters to prevent further harassment through e-mail or instant messaging by cyberbullies.

"The students need to be told that they should never meet people they have known only through online internet and should not do anything online which is not preferred to be done in the presence of others," the guidelines read.

The teachers have been advises to monitor students for behavioral changes and difference in their attitude.

"Students should not log in as someone else to read their e-mails or mess with their online profiles; attempt to infect or in any way try to make someone else's computer unusable and not download any attachments from an unknown source as they may contain viruses," the instruction manual said.

The Council has asked schools to introduce courses and activities for students and teachers on major aspects of cyber security and safety.

"Schools should advocate, model and teach safe, legal, and ethical use of digital information and technology; promote and model responsible social interactions related to the use of technology and information; celebrate cyber security week and conduct activities to create awareness through cyber clubs," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCERT cybersecurity
More from this section

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda granted bail in Manesar Land deal case

SEC date for Bengal panchayat poll not final: High Court

Dismiss Jammu and Kashmir deputy CM Kavinder Gupta, PM speak up: Congress

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today