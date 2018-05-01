Home Nation

On Day 1 as J-K Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta calls Kathua rape a minor incident

Hours after taking oath as J&K’s new deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta (59) on Monday described the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua that sparked nationwide uproar,

Published: 01st May 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Hours after taking oath as J&K’s new deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta (59) on Monday described the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua that sparked nationwide uproar, as a “minor incident that should not be given much importance”.Talking to reporters, he said, “we have to ensure that Rasana-like incidents do not take place in future and the girl gets justice.” Rasana is the Bakarwal nomad victim’s village. 

An RSS loyalist, Gupta said there were many challenges before the government. “We should not give much importance to the Rasana incident.” This is in contrast to the approach of Nirmal Singh, who as deputy CM had supported the sacking of party ministers Lal Singh and Chander Prakash for addressing a rally in support of the rape and murder accused. 

