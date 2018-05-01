Over one lakh urban people participate as 'Jalmitra' in Maharashtra

By UNI

MUMBAI: More than one lakh urban people participated as 'Jalmitra' in different villages in Maharashtra contributing voluntary works (Mahashramadan) for water conservation in order to make the state drought free on Tuesday.

The event was organised by actor Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Speaking to UNI over phone from Purandar, Dr Avinash Pol, one of the water experts of Panni Foundation, said, ''We have received tremendous response from the urban people for water conservation works and this is the first time in the history of Maharashtra that number of urban people are ready to participate in water conservation work and contribute their work with rural people.

''More than 100 villages were selected for 'Mahashramadan' on Tuesday, he said, adding work in more than 4,000 villages in 75 talukas in the state was already in progress under the Water Cup Contest 2018.

While actor Aamir Khan and actress Aaliya Bhatt participated in water conservation work in Latur district, Kiran Rao, wife of Mr Khan, participated in Nashik district along with Satyajit Bhatkal, Anitha Date, among others.

Apart from them actress Sai Tamankar, Jitendra Joshi, Puskar Sthiti, Girish Kulkarni, Sunil Bare, Alok Rajwade and Amay Wagh were also donating their voluentry works in the mission at various locations in the state.