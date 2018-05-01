Home Nation

Raipur Diary: Pathalgadi campaign, NMDC deal and more

Thousands of tribal inhabitants of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh have launched their Pathalgadi campaign, writing ‘selective Constitutional provisions to assert their rights on stone slabs’.

Published: 01st May 2018

By Ejaz Kaiser
Tribals’ Pathalgadi campaign
Thousands of tribal inhabitants of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh have launched their Pathalgadi campaign, writing ‘selective Constitutional provisions to assert their rights on stone slabs’. However, the specifications of law written by them appear to be distorted, leading to controversy. Many politicians fear the campaign will create a rift between the tribals and non-tribals. A mega congregation of tribals taking part in the campaign was held to unite the adivasis. “It’s the politicians and outsiders who exploit the tribals and disunite them. Our programme remains peaceful”, a tribal leader claimed. The administration is keeping a close watch on the event.

NMDC in deal for automation 
Mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), at a mega event in Raipur, underlined the importance of responsible mining, with a focus on growth and investment opportunities for mining and steel in mineral-rich states. “As globally mining industries are evolving from the 20th century ways and working to imbibe the 21st century technologies, we must find ways to work in harmony with nature. And the best practices should be reflected through responsible mining”, N Baijendra Kumar, CMD of NMDC, said. The company has entered into an agreement with the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society for IT-driven automation. Marking its diamond jubilee, year, NMDC aims to transform mining practices in the country.

Training, fitness yielded results in CWG
India performed well in Commonwealth Games 2018, finishing third with a total of 66 medals, including 26 gold medals. The Indian Olympic Association’s joint secretary, Vikram Singh Sisodia, who was chef-de-mission for the Games, said tough training and fitness held the key to becoming a super achiever. “We ensured the players don’t lose their focus. Even small issues and problems were promptly taken care of. Motivation played a crucial role”, Sisodia, a resident of Chhattisgarh, said. “However, there is always scope for improvement,” Sisodia said.

RTI fee reduced to Rs 50
In a relief to people, the Chhattisgarh Assembly, on the orders of the Supreme Court, has reduced the RTI application fee to `50, and the per page charge for photocopies of official documents has been cut from `50 to `5. In 2011, under Rule 5 and Rule 6 (1) of the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Right to Information (regulation of fees and costs), the Assembly had increased the RTI application fee to `500, which was later reduced by the state high court to `300. The RTI activists in the state are delighted that the apex court has acknowledged their concern that excessive fees “act as deterrent for information seekers”.

