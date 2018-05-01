Home Nation

Row over Jinna’s portrait: Aligarh Muslim University authorities, student leaders call it historical preservation

AMU spokesman Shafey Kidwai today defended the portrait, apparently hanging there for decades, saying that Jinnah was a founder of the university and granted life membership of the student union.

Published: 01st May 2018 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The issue of Qayad-e-Azam Mohamma Ali Jinna’s portrait installed in Student Union hall of Aligarh Muslim University snowballed into a big controversy following a letter written by BJP MP Satish Gautam to AMU V-C Tariq Mansoor questioning its presence on the university walls even after so many years of partition.

Responding to the letter and the subsequent row, the AMU authorities and the student union president call it just a historical preservation of the university.

AMU in-charge publicity and professor in department of Jouranlism, Prof Shefay Kidwai justified Jinna’s portrait by claiming that the Muslim League leader was one of the founder members of the university and he was conferred with life membership of student union.

“His portrait has been there on the walls of student union hall since 1938. It was a pre-independence era much before the partition,” he stated.

Prof Kidwai tried to ward off the controversy by claiming that AMU Student Union is an autonomous body and the university administration did not interfere in their affairs as much as possible.

He maintained that Jinna’s portrait was hanging among a galaxy of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Azad, Jawahar Lal Nehru, CV Raman, Sarvapalli Radhakrishnana, V V Giri, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

“All these personalities were the life members of the AMUSU,” said Prof Kidwai.

He added that AMU had been conferring life membership on eminent people from politics, social and academic fields since 1920 and Mahatam Gandhi was the first life member of AMUSU.

“Their portraits add to the rich heritage of undivided India and no one ever raised this issue before,” said Prof Kidwai .

On the other, AMUSU president Maksoor Ahmad Usmani felt that it was a deliberate attempt to create an unnecessary controversy as “the government has been a failure and they have not been able to do anything. So by raking it they are trying to make an issue of it.”

“It has been a tradition. In no way are we endorsing Jinna’s ideologies and it was installed way back in 1938 in pre-independence and pre-partition era,” said Usmani.

Reiterating that it was university’s historical preservation, Usmani claimed that the student union was ready to remove it but after a law against buildings, roads and monuments in the name of all those who left India.

“Let a law to this effect be there and we will remove Jinna’s portrait,” said AMUSU president.

Meanwhile, AMUSU former president, Faizul Hussain reasoned it out by asserting that Jinna’s portrait should first be removed from the Parliament House, the highest seat of Indian democracy.

“We will follow the suit,” he said.

TAGS
RSS Aligarh Muslim University Mohammad Ali Jinnah Tariq Mansoor RSS shakha Shafey Kidwai life membership of the student union
