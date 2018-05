By UNI

PUNE: The former controversial minister and senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who was facing charges in Bhosari land scam, got the clean chit by Anti Corruption Bureau here on Tuesday.

Khadse's Ministry was taken away by the Devendra Fadnavis government after his name appeared in the Rs 40 crore land purchase scam in the Bhosari area near Pune.

The ACB submitted its final report to the court in which Khadse was given the clean chit by the Bureau.

Khadse along with his wife Mandakini, son-in-law Girish Chaudhari also got relief by the ACB.