Tripura administration issued removal order for unauthorized buildings on government land

By UNI

AGARTALA: The West Tripura district administration has issued seven days notice for removal of unauthorized buildings of different political parties and organizations on government land over past few years.

West Tripura District Magistrate Dr Milind Ramteke said the district administration has so far identified as many as 78 such constructions on government land in the district.

The administration has already served notice to the illegal occupants for vacate the land and remove the construction by May 6 next, otherwise; those will be demolished.

"It has been noticed that a large number of unauthorized structure of various political parties and their affiliated syndicates, unions and organisations on government land without due permission, which is a clear cut violation of law.

Hence, all the occupants and possessors of such unauthorized structures were directed to remove them peacefully within a week failing which administration shall forcibly remove those structures," Dr Ramteke said.

He said that recently the state cabinet has decided to remove all unauthorized structures from the government land following the announcement of the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in the state assembly last month.

Accordingly, all district administrations were asked to comply with the decision.

"We have identified the unauthorized constructions on the government land in the district and all other district administrations are also doing the same exercise in their respective jurisdiction to vacate the government land for using public utility services.

There is a clear cut direction from the government regarding clearance of the illegal occupants and the administration is complying the order across the state," he pointed out.

He added if they did not remove, the administration would take forcible action to remove the same without any further notice adding that during the demolition, if any of their belongings is damaged, then the occupants, claimants or the possessors shall be fully responsible.

He further stated that such offices have been created nuisance and many a times created law and order problems.

The administration has pasted the notice in front of all such buildings and after May 6 next, demolition of the construction would be started, Dr Ramteke added.