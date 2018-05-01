Home Nation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Flashnet scam allegation, says he is a 'worker', not a 'dynast'

Rahul had attacked the Railway minister, alleging that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector, at 1000 times the face value.

Published: 01st May 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hours after Congress President Rahul Gandhi demanded for resignation of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over his alleged involvement in Rs 48 crore Flashnet scam, the latter hit back saying he was a 'kaamdaar' (worker) and not a 'naamdaar' (dynast) like the former.

Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and said, "Till May 26, 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant and investment banker. Unlike you, Mr @RahulGandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a kaamdaar (worker) and not a naamdaar (dynast)" (sic)

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Railway minister on Twitter by putting a picture along with his tweet, alleging that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector, at 1000 times the face value.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that this happened when Goyal was the minister of state for power.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Piyush Goyal Flashnet Scam BJP Congress
