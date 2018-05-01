Unnao rape: CBI to file status report in Allahabad High Court tomorrow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In compliance with Allahabad High Court directives, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI ) will file status report of the investigation into the Unnao rape case in the court on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with his accomplices have been named in the case and the state government has handed over the inquiry to the central probe agency.

The CBI will file the status report before the bench of Chief Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar, who had taken suo motu cognizance of the rape of a minor girl and had ordered the probe agency to arrest the MLA immediately while condemning the law and order scenario in the state.

The court had fixed May 2 as the next date of hearing and had sought the CBI to file the status report of the investigation on that day.

The 17-year-old girl had charged the BJP MLA and his aides with gangraping her on June 4, 2017.