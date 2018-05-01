Uttar Pradesh: A Muslim villager’s way to Hindus' heart through daughter's marriage

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Transcending the religious boundaries, Salim bravely found his way straight to the heart of his Hindu friends. He won their hearts and cemented ever-existing Hindu-Muslim ties further in his village in his own way.

The occasion was his daughter’s wedding and Mohammad Salim invited his friends from both the communities following their respective traditions. He got two sets of wedding cards printed – one for Hindus with pictures of Lord Ram and Sita exchanging wedding vows and other for Muslims in traditional Islamic way.

“It was a small gesture to express my respect to Hindu religion and the sentiments of my Hindu brethren,” says Salim of Sultanpur district in Central UP.

The resident of Baghsarai village, Moahmmad Salim married off his daughter Jahana Bano to Yusuf Mohammad, son of Ata Mohammad of Jaisinhpur of the same district last Sunday.

“It was typical Muslim wedding which went off well and concluded to the satisfaction of everyone,” says Salim’s elder brother.

If groom’s relatives had any objection to the pictures of Hindu deities on the wedding card, “absolutely not,” says Salim’s brother adding that they also appreciated and were in agreement with us on this note.

“It was a small step but a giant leap towards communal amity and harmony between the two communities in a village where both Hindus and Muslim have been living affably for ages,” says Shyam Charan Tiwari of the same village who had attended the wedding to bless the young couple.

While on a philosophical note, Salim draws attention to the prevailing divide in the society on religious, communal and caste lines.

“In such a scenario, if this gesture could bridge the gap between the two communities, I will repeat it in future for sure,” he maintains.

In fact, the wedding card was in the shape of a traditionally rolled calender.

Mohammad Saleem got around 350 such cards printed for his Hindu friends who, when received it, were pleasantly surprised to find the depiction of wedding scene of Lord Ram and Sita printed on it.

However, another set of 400 cards were printed in typical Muslim style for his relatives and acquaintances.

Having transcended the religious limits, Mohammad Saleem feels that “no opportunity should be lost to express ones love for the others. They also respect my religion and have always stood by me in the hour of need.”

He feels that his gesture would consolidate the harmony between the two communities at least in his village. Undoubtedly, getting all round accolades, Salim took a courageous step to cross the strong boundaries of orthodoxy and conservatism setting a precedence for many.