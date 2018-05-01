Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya slams BJP MP for raking Jinna issue

Speaking to reporters, Maurya said that Jinnah was a `Mahapurush' who contributed to country’s freedom struggle before Pakistan was formed. 

Published: 01st May 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Leaving the ruling BJP red-faced, one of Yogi’s cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed Satish Gautam, party MP from Aligarh, for questioning the portrait decorating the walls of students union hall of AMU.

Speaking to reporters, Maurya said that Jinnah was a `Mahapurush' who contributed to country’s freedom struggle before Pakistan was formed. 

“Jin bhi mahapurushon ka yogdan is rashtra ke nirman mein raha hai yadi unpar koi ungli uthata hai to bahut ghatiya baat hai... (It is shameful if anyone raise a finger on great leader's who contributed to nation building)," Maurya said.

Gautam had written a letter to AMU Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation over Jinna’s photo hanging on the walls of AMUSU hall.

This is not the first time Maurya has left the BJP embarrassed. A few days ago, he hailed BSP chief Mayawati regime while comparing it with the present government. 

However, later he took a u-turn charging the media with misinterpretation of his statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swami Prasad Maurya Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Gautam Jinnah
More from this section

Third Front: Akhilesh Yadav to meet Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao tomorrow

Stop Rape

Four minors held in girl's molestation case in Bihar's Jehanabad, total arrests go up to eight

Congress sets up panels for coordination and monitoring in Punjab; Navjot Sidhu fails to find a place

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today