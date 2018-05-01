Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya slams BJP MP for raking Jinna issue

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Leaving the ruling BJP red-faced, one of Yogi’s cabinet ministers Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed Satish Gautam, party MP from Aligarh, for questioning the portrait decorating the walls of students union hall of AMU.

Speaking to reporters, Maurya said that Jinnah was a `Mahapurush' who contributed to country’s freedom struggle before Pakistan was formed.

“Jin bhi mahapurushon ka yogdan is rashtra ke nirman mein raha hai yadi unpar koi ungli uthata hai to bahut ghatiya baat hai... (It is shameful if anyone raise a finger on great leader's who contributed to nation building)," Maurya said.

Gautam had written a letter to AMU Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation over Jinna’s photo hanging on the walls of AMUSU hall.

This is not the first time Maurya has left the BJP embarrassed. A few days ago, he hailed BSP chief Mayawati regime while comparing it with the present government.

However, later he took a u-turn charging the media with misinterpretation of his statement.