Home Nation

Vistara passenger claims cockroach on food, airline denies

A passenger onboard a Vistara flight today complained of spotting a cockroach in his food, with the airline rejecting such claims.

Published: 01st May 2018 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Vistara airline | File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A passenger onboard a Vistara flight today complained of spotting a cockroach in his food, with the airline rejecting such claims.

The passenger took to Twitter alleging that he spotted the insect in his food.

The airline in its reply to the passenger said "the insect was not on or from the meal and we are fumigating the aircraft regularly".

In a series of tweets, the airline, however, said, "despite regular fumigation, insects still find a way in and we apologise for the inconvenience caused."

"As the aircraft doors are opened regularly on ground, insects can sometimes still find a way in despite our best efforts of fumigating the aircraft."

The incident comes a few days after the government ordered a probe last month after a doctor was allegedly manhandled and offloaded from an IndiGo flight at Lucknow airport when he complained of mosquitoes onboard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vistara Delhi Flight Cockroach on Food
More from this section

Third Front: Akhilesh Yadav to meet Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao tomorrow

Stop Rape

Four minors held in girl's molestation case in Bihar's Jehanabad, total arrests go up to eight

Congress sets up panels for coordination and monitoring in Punjab; Navjot Sidhu fails to find a place

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today