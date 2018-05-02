2,000 persons challaned during Shab-e-Barat in Delhi 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 2,029 persons were challaned by the city traffic police for riding without helmets during Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the 'night of forgiveness', was observed by various Muslim communities last night.

The police also challaned 739 persons for triple riding on the day, an official said.

The Delhi Police had put heavy security arrangements in place to prevent stunt biking and facilitate people offering prayers on the occasion.

The area around India Gate was out of bounds for two wheelers.

Police pickets were deployed to prevent stunt biking by youngsters, the official added.