Home Nation

Aircel Maxis Case: Delhi Court extends Karti Chidambaram's interim protection

The court will hear the matter on July 10, after the same will be heard by the Supreme Court on July 2.

Published: 02nd May 2018 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection of Karti, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram in connection with Aircel Maxis Case.

The court will hear the matter on July 10, after the same will be heard by the Supreme Court on July 2.

On March 24, Karti Chidambaram was granted an anticipatory bail by a Special Delhi Court, which had asked him to appear before the investigating officer whenever he is summoned.

Karti was arrested on February 28 at the Chennai airport on his return from the United Kingdom, for his alleged role in facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX Media Ltd. and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

He allegedly took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs. 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister.

The Aircel-Maxis deal is part of the wider 2G scam that engulfed the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a First Information Report (FIR) in 2011, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered an enforcement case investigation report (ECIR) in 2012, in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aircel Maxis Case Karti Chidambaram
More from this section
rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

JALMA scientist held in Agra for rape bid on minors

Rejecting Justice Joseph's elevation not linked with his Uttarakhand ruling: Ravi Shankar Prasad

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Cabinet approves plan to bring 11 agricultural schemes under one umbrella to double farmers' income

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity