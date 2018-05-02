CBI submits status report in Unnao rape case

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The CBI today submitted its progress report in the Unnao rape case before the Allahabad High Court and sought transfer of the case to Lucknow.

The report was submitted in a sealed cover before a bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar.

The agency also filed an application seeking transfer of the case to Lucknow from Unnao.

Taking congnisance of a petition by senior advocate Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi demanding court-monitored investigation into the case, the HC had on April 13 directed the investigative agency to file the status report in the case by May 2.

The court has set May 21 as the next day of hearing.

Meanwhile, an application was today moved on behalf of the victim's mother demanding an enquiry to trace Pintoo Singh, who had lodged an FIR against the girl's father under the Arms Act.

In a case that gave way to massive public outrage, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The victim's father died after being reportedly beaten up by the MLA's brother and others.