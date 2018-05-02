Home Nation

Coast Guard rescues nine crew members of a fishing boat off Karnataka coast

The Indian Coast Guard today said it has rescued nine crew on board a fishing boat that drifted off the Karwar coast in Karnataka.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard today said it has rescued nine crew on board a fishing boat that drifted off the Karwar coast in Karnataka.

A Coast Guard ship was diverted to help the boat crew after it received a distress all from the fisheries authorities.

"Nine crew on board a disabled #TamilNadu registered fishing boat adrift off #Karwar #Karnataka rescued after @IndiaCoastGuard ship towed the boat to safety.

CG ship was diverted to render assistance on receipt of distress information from Fisheries authorities @DefenceMinIndia," the Coast Guard tweeted.

