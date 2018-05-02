Draft policy: Benefits for domestic workers

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: According to the draft, “The policy aims to promote right to fair terms of employment relating to minimum wages, protection from abuse/harassment and violence, access to social security benefits such as health insurance, maternity benefits and old age pensions as provided by the existing and upcoming schemes of central and state government.”

According to the draft, the wages of the domestic help would be fixed under definite slabs and would be paid by the board. The board which would be set up will comprise all stake holders, including officials, domestic workers and employers. “This model of disbursing wages is being worked out on the lines of the Mahtadi board in Maharashtra,” a government official said. The Mahtadi boards were established to ensure fair payment to workers carrying loads.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said a parliamentary standing committee has finalised its report on first labour code, and the legislation would be pushed for passage in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court pulled up the government when it said it has set up a committee to fix a timeline to comply with its directions on a matter relating to the welfare of construction workers. “Is this the attitude of the government of India towards poor people,” it asked the counsel appearing for the Centre while stating that this is nothing but ‘exploitation of the poor’.