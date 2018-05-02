Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out today between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, he said.

The official said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in.

Meanwhile, a group of youngsters assembled near the encounter site and started pelting stones at the security forces, he said.

He said two persons were injured in the incident.