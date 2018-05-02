Federal Front: Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's efforts to unite various regional parties across the country in the run-up to the 2019 polls appear to be gradually picking up momentum. Proving this, Uttar Pradesh former chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has called on the Telangana Chief Minister at the latter's official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, here, today.

Both the leaders are holding talks on how to bring in a qualitative change at national level by uniting regional parties.

"The luncheon meeting is likely to continue for more than hour. CM KCR is explaining to the SP leader about his vision to get more powers to States from Centre, by uniting all regional parties. The two leaders will discuss on the proposed Federal Front to be formed at national level," TRS leaders said.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav, arrived at Begumpet Airport here on Wednesday afternoon in a special flight from Lucknow. IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is son of TS Chief Minister KCR, and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav welcomed Akhilesh at the airport.

In fact, Telangana Chief Minister KCR, who has been meeting leaders of various regional parties to realise his dream of forming a Federal Front at national level against BJP and Congress Party for the past one month, on Sunday went to Chennai and met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Karunanidhi and working president MK Stalin.

KCR also met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. He also called on Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru and sought JD(S) support to the proposed Front. Already JMM leader and Jharkhand ex-chief minister Hemant Soren had recently called on KCR in Hyderabad and backed the TS Chief Minister's proposal.

The TS Chief Minister KCR is likely to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhuvaneshwar in the next one week time. KCR already announced that he would also hold talks with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to seek latter’s support to his efforts to unite regional parties.