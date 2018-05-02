Home Nation

Ghaziabad ​Madrassa rape case: Accused to be tried as an adult

After taking note of the bone ossification test report submitted by the Delhi Police, the JJB said that the accused, who was initially suspected to be a 17-year-old, will be tried as an adult.

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

 

NEW DELHI: The Juvenile Justice Board today said that an accused held in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrassa in Ghaziabad will be tried as an adult after the bone ossification test report indicated he was not a juvenile.

The report was submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board yesterday and the matter was listed for hearing today.

After taking note of the bone ossification test report submitted by the Delhi Police, the JJB said that the accused, who was initially suspected to be a 17-year-old, will be tried as an adult, said an officer.

The bone ossification test was carried on the accused since his family had failed to submit documents that could help the police to ascertain if he was below 18 years of age.

The test report indicated that he is a major.

Last week, the police had also arrested the madrassa cleric Ghulam Shahid for allegedly being aware of the presence of the girl on the premises.

The police were informed on April 21 by the girl's father that she had gone missing from Ghazipur in east Delhi after she went to the market.

Subsequently, the girl was rescued from the madrassa on April 22 by a Delhi Police team and the "juvenile" apprehended, the police said.

The victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate on April 23.

She had said the accused had taken her to the madrassa to meet his friends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Juvenile Justice Board Ghaziabad ​Madrassa rape case
More from this section

Crucial Supreme Court collegium underway to reconsider name of Justice K M Joseph

Congress to back locals opposing Nanar refinery: Ashok Chavan

Runaway Madhya Pradesh man likely to return from Pakistan via Wagah border

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Karnataka election campaign rally at Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | PTI
Due to Karnataka govt’s apathy, farmers have not received benefit of 'Fasal Bima Yojna': PM Modi
Gallery
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title