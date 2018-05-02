Home Nation

Goons using amnesty for stone pelters to pelt more stones: Omar Abdullah

In January, JK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced amnesty for all first time stone pelting offenders since 2008.

Published: 02nd May 2018 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Concerned over the incident of stone pelting on a school bus in Shopian, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today said that the amnesty granted to stone pelters was to encourage "reasonable behaviour".

He added that some "goons" were determined to use the amnesty as an opportunity to pelt more stones.

"The amnesty granted to stone-pelters was meant to encourage more reasonable behaviour but some of these goons are determined to use the opportunity given to them to just pelt more stones," Omar said in a tweet.

READ | Student injured in stone pelting on school bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

In January, JK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced amnesty for all first time stone pelting offenders since 2008.

A class 2 student suffered a head injury today when the school bus carrying him was attacked by stone pelters.

"How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine.

"School children attacked, tourists attacked, MLA's home petrol bombed.

Sadly Kashmir is just a steady series of bad news most of the time these days," he added.

The incident also evoked sharp reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who said perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice soon.

"Shocked and angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian.

The perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice," she tweeted.

PTI MIJ "The amnesty granted to stone-pelters was meant to encourage more reasonable behaviour but some of these goons are determined to use the opportunity given to them to just pelt more stones," Omar said in a tweet.

Omar was reacting to incident of stone pelting on a school bus in the state's Shopian district where one minor student was injured.

"How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine," the National Conference leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Shopian stone pelting
More from this section
rape, generic, stop rape, vijesh, graphic

JALMA scientist held in Agra for rape bid on minors

Rejecting Justice Joseph's elevation not linked with his Uttarakhand ruling: Ravi Shankar Prasad

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Cabinet approves plan to bring 11 agricultural schemes under one umbrella to double farmers' income

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity