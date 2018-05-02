Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh villages in grip of massive water crisis

The villagers of Naya gaon are forced to buy water in short of government water supply. The women from the village fetch water either from a distance of three kilometres or buy it.

Published: 02nd May 2018 08:11 AM

By ANI

SHIMLA (HP): People in Shimla's Naya Gaon village are facing water crisis with the onset of summer. The villagers of Naya gaon are forced to buy water in short of government water supply. The women from the village fetch water either from a distance of three kilometres or buy it.

"Major part of our day goes in going to nearby places to fetch water. Students get up in morning to fetch water first. We buy water from water tankers. No one listens to us," a local said.

The local villagers are disappointed as they have complained many times to the officials of Irrigation and Public Health Department but no action has been taken in the regard.

Villagers allege that the officials involved in water supplying are illegally supplying the water to hotels near the Baldiyan and Mashobra areas here.

Apart from these two villages the villagers in Bhaghi jubbar, Baag, Shahiser, Dhaar and Kathigni in Baldeyan village panchayat are also facing water crises. The poor local residents here are buying 2000 litres for 1000 Rupees daily. 

