Home Nation

JK: Student injured in stone pelting on school bus in Shopian

SSP Shopian, Shailendra Mishra told New Indian Express that some youth pelted stones on a school bus of Rainbow International School at Narapora area of Shopian this morning.

Published: 02nd May 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a school bus used for representational purpose. (Express photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A student was injured after a school bus came under stone pelting in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

SSP Shopian, Shailendra Mishra told New Indian Express that some youth pelted stones on a school bus of Rainbow International School at Narapora area of Shopian this morning.

He said there no security forces vehicle was moving in the area.

“The school bus was moving on the road and came under stone pelting. The miscreants pelted stones on the bus from a height,” Mishra said.

 He said window shield of the bus was damaged in the stone pelting and a student travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries.

“The injured student was given medical treatment in a hospital. He is stable now,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shopian stone pelting incident
More from this section

Punjab: Ludhiana cylinder blast toll climbs to seven

Northern Railways to install gates at 121 unmanned level crossings in Lucknow division in view of the Kushinagar incident

Uttar Pradesh: Man chops off wife's nose for not letting him drink alcohol

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title