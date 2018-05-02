JK: Student injured in stone pelting on school bus in Shopian

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A student was injured after a school bus came under stone pelting in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

SSP Shopian, Shailendra Mishra told New Indian Express that some youth pelted stones on a school bus of Rainbow International School at Narapora area of Shopian this morning.

He said there no security forces vehicle was moving in the area.

“The school bus was moving on the road and came under stone pelting. The miscreants pelted stones on the bus from a height,” Mishra said.

He said window shield of the bus was damaged in the stone pelting and a student travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries.

“The injured student was given medical treatment in a hospital. He is stable now,” the official said.