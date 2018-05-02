Home Nation

Kasauli firing: Day after killing officer leading demolition drive, accused still at large

Vijay Thakur, accused of fatally shooting an official, continues to at large even as police launched a manhunt and declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

Published: 02nd May 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Shailbala Sharma who had gone to seal unauthorised constructions in Narayani guest house was shot by its owner (Photo | Express Photo Service)

By PTI

SHIMLA/SOLAN: A day after he allegedly shot dead Assistant Town and Country Planning officer Shail Bala, when she was leading a demolition drive against illegal structures, the accused Vijay Thakur continued to at large even as police launched a manhunt and declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

Initial probe revealed that Vijay Thakur was a state electricity board employee, a police official told PTI adding the hotel in whose management he may have been involved was registered in the name of one of his family members.

The police today also released a photograph of the accused and announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for credible clues about his whereabouts, officials said.

Intensified combing operations were on in the forest area where Vijay Thakur is learnt to have fled, they added.

A hotel owner who had spoken to the accused few minutes before the shooting incident had been detained, a source said.

The body of Shail Bala was handed over to family members after post-mortem and forensic examination.

She was created at her native village in Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, officials said.

Meanwhile, an enquiry into the incident, to be conducted by Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, was ordered, officials said.

The enquiry report will be submitted within 15 days, they added.

SP, Solan, has also held a preliminary enquiry into alleged lapses, they added.

Meanwhile, demolition operations which were suspended yesterday after the shooting resumed today under heavy police protection with senior police officers camping in Kasauli.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were in place in the surrounding areas of Narayani Guest house where the shooting incident took place.

Additional forces were rushed to all demolition sites to ensure no violence erupted.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed shock and grief over the killing of Shail Bala and warned that  such incidents would not be tolerated and culprit would be nabbed soon and action would be taken as per the law.

He said law and order would be maintained in the state at all cost and the orders of the Supreme Court would be followed in the letter and spirit.

Yesterday, Assistant Town and Country Planner Shail Bala was killed on the spot while a PWD employee Gulab Singh was severely injured when Vijay Thakur allegedly opened fire on the demolition team, police said.

The Supreme Court had on April 17 directed the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in 13 hotels in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan, and four teams were constituted for this purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kasauli firing Vijay Thakur
More from this section

Nobody is untouchable for proposed Federal Front, says K Chandrasekhar Rao after meeting Akhilesh Yadav

Satyajit Ray's 97th birth anniversary celebrated with fanfare in Kolkata

Gujarat: Karamsad agitators end fast after JNNURM assurance from BJP

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity