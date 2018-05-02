Madhya Pradesh police recruitment row: Medical tests conducted in same room for men, women

By ANI

BHIND: In yet another shocking incident during recruitment of police constables in Madhya Pradesh, a number of female and male candidates were made to a undergo a physical test in the same room in a district hospital in Bhind on Wednesday.

The incident comes days after candidates appearing for the post of police constable in Madhya Pradesh had their castes stamped on their chests during the physical examination on April 28.

This medical test was being done as part of police constable recruitment.

No female doctors were arranged for women constables and their medical examination was being conducted by male doctors.

The men were asked to strip in front of female candidates, making them feel uncomfortable.

The incident came to light after a video was shared on social media.

According to media reports, 217 male and female candidates were admitted for training in police jobs and mandatory medical tests were being carried out.

A total of 18 female and 21 male candidates were examined.